Sport

Lewis Hamilton keen to return to winning ways in Bahrain

05 April 2018 - 10:20 By AFP
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton gestures after the Formula One qualifying session in Melbourne on March 24, 2018, ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix.
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton gestures after the Formula One qualifying session in Melbourne on March 24, 2018, ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix.
Image: GLENN NICHOLLS / AFP

Lewis Hamilton expects to face another fast and furious scrap with Sebastian Vettel this weekend as the pair head to the desert for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Two weeks after the combination of a Virtual Safety Car intervention and a software bug deprived him of victory for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the defending four-time world champion is keen to make amends.

Vettel, who has also won the title four times, triumphed in Melbourne for Ferrari to take an early lead in the drivers' championship and leave Hamilton cursing his luck.

The 33-year-old Briton found himself in a similar position last year when he had to overcome an early-season deficit and win the title.

"We can win this next race," he said. "We still have a great car, we are the world champions and with a couple of adjustments we can win.

"We always knew it would be close this year. There will be ups and downs. Ferrari were really quick on the straight in Melbourne and they will be rapid again, I can tell you."

A victory for Hamilton, who has a career total of 62 wins from his 209 races, would not only boost his bid for a fifth title but would also extend his points-scoring run to a record-equalling 27 consecutive races, set by Finn Kimi Raikkonen, then of Lotus, in 2013.

Hamilton's last non-scoring race came at the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Vettel will go into his 200th race full of confidence following his Albert Park win and victory in Bahrain last year when he ended a Mercedes streak of three wins, two by Hamilton.

- Ricciardo a threat -

On a demanding track that has four long straights, Ferrari may have a power advantage, but both of the leading teams will be aware of the threat from Red Bull whose Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest lap in Melbourne on his way to third.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff expects his team to bounce back after identifying that 'an offline tool' used for delta lap times had caused an error in their calculations in Australia and handed victory to Ferrari.

"We made mistakes and did not perform to our maximum - and it reminded us that this is the toughest racing series in the world, where every error is punished," said Wolff.

"It hurt to leave all those points on the table, especially because we know we had the pace to win in Australia.

"Back at base, we did what we always do after a tough weekend. We made sure that we understand what went wrong and put a process in place to make sure that we don't see a similar issue in the future. These painful moments are the real learning experiences. Mistakes become training."

Behind the top three teams, Fernando Alonso and a resurgent McLaren have stated their intent on challenging Red Bull and overcoming surprise package Haas, whose Ferrari-engined car shone in Melbourne before both drivers retired.

Alonso is a three-time winner in Bahrain, like Vettel, and hopes his car's new Renault power unit can carry him into contention for a strong finish in the points.

As the action echoes, there are also likely to be noises off-track when new American owners Liberty Media, together with the ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), reveal their blueprint for the future post-2020.

READ MORE:

Opportunistic Vettel steals victory from Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel made full use of the virtual safety car to sneak in front of Lewis Hamilton and hold off the frustrated champion to win Formula ...
Sport
10 days ago

Hamilton's blistering lap to claim pole for Australian F1 GP

Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton produced a sizzling final lap to grab pole position for the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix ...
Sport
11 days ago

Back with a bang: Hamilton dominates Melbourne practice

World champion Lewis Hamilton took up where he left off last season with the fastest lap times in opening practice for the Australian Formula One ...
Sport
12 days ago

Hamilton, Vettel savour competing against the ‘best’

The tension of a rivalry that produced ‘road rage’ and acrimony between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in 2017 was absent on Thursday as the ...
Sport
14 days ago

Most read

  1. David Warner leaves it late‚ but accepts fate for ball-tampering Cricket
  2. Proteas coach Ottis Gibson sets sights on No.1 test ranking Cricket
  3. Klopp hails 'brilliant' Liverpool but knows job not over Soccer
  4. Maritzburg put not for sale signs on batch of young talent Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...

Related articles

  1. Liberty starts second Formula One season with bumpy road ahead Sport
  2. Battle of the premium SUVs: we test drive 5 of the best Lifestyle
  3. Formula One to stop using female models on the grid Sport
  4. Caster Semenya to battle Serena Williams in top awards Sport
  5. The Good of world sport in 2017 Sport
  6. F1 bosses recommend new security measures for Brazilian Grand Prix Sport
  7. Alfa Romeo make Formula One return after 30 years Sport
  8. Formula One's owners have plenty of work to do Sport
  9. Todt says leaving F1 would hurt Ferrari Sport
  10. Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish Sport
X