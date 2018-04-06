Chad le Clos powers to butterfly gold

South Africa's Chad le Clos moved a step closer to becoming the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history by sweeping to gold in the men's 50m butterfly on Friday.

England's Olympic champion Adam Peaty limbered up for the defence of his Commonwealth 100m breaststroke crown by setting a Games record of 58.59 in the semi-finals, despite rain at Gold Coast's outdoor venue.

Four-time world champion le Clos took full advantage of title-holder Ben Proud's absence to win in 23.37 seconds.

He is now just five medals behind shooters Mick Gault and Philip Adams, who lead the all-time Commonwealth Games tally with 18.

Le Clos finished a distant second behind world champion Proud in Thursday's heats but the Englishman was disqualified for a false start, gifting the South African an opportunity he gleefully seized.

Dylan Carter took silver for Trinidad and Tobago, three-tenths back, with fellow South African Ryan Coetzee claiming bronze in 23.73.

"That's the only (50m) medal that I've ever won in long course," said le Clos.

"I've never been in lane four in a 50 final in my entire life. I didn't want to talk about it, but if Ben Proud had been in the final he would have won for sure," he added.

"Fortunately or unfortunately I got the gold medal and I'm happy with that."