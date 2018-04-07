Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50‚000 bail on Friday after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.

The sport’s best-known athlete and an international star‚ McGregor‚ 29‚ appeared before a judge at the Kings County Criminal Court‚ dressed in a blue‚ long-sleeved shirt that hid his trademark tattoos.

He is charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

“He’s the most visible face on the planet; he has no criminal history and the bail package is completely appropriate in the $50‚000 amount‚” his lawyer Jim Walden told the judge.

McGregor‚ sporting a beard and a somber expression‚ stood through the hearing with hands shackled behind his back‚ saying only a few inaudible words to the lawyer.

The judge also granted a request to allow to the Irish-born McGregor to travel outside the United States before his next court appearance on June 14.