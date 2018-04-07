Weightlifter Pretorius wins bronze for SA at Games
Weightlifter Mona Pretorius made it fourth time lucky as he won Commonwealth Games bronze in the 63kg category on Saturday.
Pretorius made her Commonwealth Games debut at Melbourne 2006 as a promising teenager who ended fourth after delivering personal bests.
Injury destroyed her bid at Delhi 2010 and a blow-out at Glasgow 2014‚ but she returned to Australia to deliver more career bests to finish third just 1kg short of silver.
Pretorius produced a 91kg snatch and 115kg clean and jerk — each 7kg better than she’d managed before — for a total of 206 behind Canada’s Maude Charron‚ who won with a 220kg Games record.
Zoe Smith of England was second‚ her 92kg snatch giving her the edge over US-based Pretorius.
The 29-year-old‚ originally from Port Elizabeth‚ moved to Texas a few years back to be closer to her coach and to further her studies as she navigates closer to doing a PhD in sport psychology.
SA’s last weightlifting medal was also achieved in Australia‚ a bronze by Babalwa Ndeleni in the 75kg division.