Amen Corner, where Masters prayers are answered and ignored

Like a holy pilgrimage they gather in Amen Corner for one week every year to worship at golf’s grand altar tucked away in the farthest corner of the Cathedral of Pines.

Augusta National does not embrace or shy away from the religious references but make no mistake, this breathtaking piece of golfing real estate, an iconic stretch featuring holes 11, 12 and 13, is both Lourdes and Mecca for golf fans, where US Masters prayers are sometimes answered but often ignored.

“I wasn’t allowed to come here until I was 12-years-old and my father was sure I understood the significance of being here,” Jack Nichols of Washington, D.C. told Reuters as he and sister-in-law Karen Nichols settled into a third row folding seat overlooking the 11th green and 12 tee box.