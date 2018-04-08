Peaty 'unemotional' as le Clos closes on treble bid

Adam Peaty said he didn't take things too seriously after cruising through Sunday's 50-metres breaststroke heats the morning after retaining his Commonwealth title in the 100m.

The all-conquering Englishman carved out a 26.98-second fastest heat time after posting a Games record 26.74sec split during his 100m final victory on the Gold Coast.

Peaty has won 20 major long-course medals in just the last four years and has proved invincible since storming to gold in Glasgow in 2014.

He was matter of fact about his swim, estimating he was "60 percent" switched on.

"There's no emotional involvement there, I'm just trying to get through the heats," Peaty said.

"I'm not really taking it too seriously. I think I have been guilty of that in the last few championships. I was 60 percent engaged there so it was pretty good."

While another major title beckons for Peaty, Chad le Clos was fifth fastest in 100m heats as he bids for an unprecedented butterfly Games treble.