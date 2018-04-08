Sport

SA secures first lawn bowls medal of Commonwealth Games

08 April 2018 - 08:25 By DAVID ISAACSON
Image: REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Elma Davis and her four are South Africa’s first lawn bowlers guaranteed a medal at the Commonwealth Games, although the colour will only be decided on Monday.

Davis, Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal and Johanna Snyman beat Malta 14-8 in their semifinal at the Broadbeach club in Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon.

From 1-2 down in the third end, they took control over the next five ends to enjoy an 8-2 lead that they never relinquished, although it was reduced to 9-7 at one stage.

But they face a tough ask in the final, taking on Australia’s reigning world champions Natasha Scott, Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic and Rebecca van Asch, who have through this competition unbeaten so far.

They play at 4.15am (SA time).

In the women's singles, Colleen Piketh was unable to get past New Zealand’s defending champion Jo Edwards in their semifinal, going down 21-17 after fighting back to lead 17-15 with three frame to go.

Edwards, the singles bronze medallist at the 2016 world championships, is also a former two-time world champion in the pairs.

Piketh, third at the last Games in Glasgow, faces Kelly McKerihen of Canada, who shared the world championship bronze with Edwards in 2016, later on Sunday (9.31am SA time).

Bowls has been SA’s richest Games sport outside of athletics and swimming since readmission, winning five gold medals at Glasgow 2014.

