Simbine, Bruintjies secure places in men's 100m final at Games

Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies will both compete in the men’s 100m final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday night (2.15pm SA time).

They both finished second in their respective semifinals at the Carrara stadium in Gold Coast on Sunday evening to book their spots in a race where SA is the only nation with more than one entrant.

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake was the quickest of the semifinals in 10.06‚ with Adam Gemili of England and Keymar Hyman of Cayman Islands going 10.11.

Simbine clocked 10.12 and Bruintjies 10.26.