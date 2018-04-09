Five things we learned at the Masters

Patrick Reed won the Masters on Sunday, claiming his first major title in a tournament where Tiger Woods' return to major competition dominated headlines.

Here are five things we learned from the 82nd edition of the Masters at Augusta National:

Woods moves the needle

Expectations that Woods could contend in his first major championship since 2015 fueled an explosion in sports betting and a surge in television ratings.

Nearly 3 million viewers tuned in for ESPN's telecast of the first round on Thursday, according to Nielsen Fast National data -- up 40 percent from the Thursday average in 2017.

ESPN also saw significant growth across digital app and website usage compared to the opening Thursday of the tournament last year.

On ESPN.com, the golf section had a 41 percent increase in visits over last year.

CNBC reported that betting on this year's Masters in Nevada is estimated tu surpass $12 million -- which would be a record.

Woods accounted for almost six percent of all bets on the 87-man field.