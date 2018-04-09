South African lightning struck Gold Coast several times on an incredible Monday night‚ with Akani Simbine delivering the last of the blows as he won the 100m crown.

Four golds‚ four silvers and a bronze — eight of them coming from speedsters on the track and in the pool — lifted SA to fifth on the Commonwealth medals table.

Simbine finally bagged the first major medal of his career as raced to victory in the 100m at the Carrara stadium with Henricho Bruintjies taking silver behind him to leave Jamaica’s former world champion‚ Yohan Blake‚ battling for bronze.

Simbine admitted afterwards it was a monkey off his back.

“It’s a medal I knew I could do and I could get … it’s just getting my mind to do it and now I’ve gotten my first international medal‚ my first international title‚ and now it’s just building on that momentum going for more international medals.”

Simbine said he couldn’t remember anything before the 60m mark.