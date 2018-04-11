Sport

Javelin medallist Viljoen was unable to throw three weeks before Games

11 April 2018 - 17:34 By David Isaacson
Kelsey-Lee Roberts of Australia, Kathryn Mitchell of Australia and Sunette Viljoen (R) of South Africa during the Medal Ceremony of the Women's Javelin Throw Final on day 7 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium Javelin on April 11, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Viljoen won gold.
Kelsey-Lee Roberts of Australia, Kathryn Mitchell of Australia and Sunette Viljoen (R) of South Africa during the Medal Ceremony of the Women's Javelin Throw Final on day 7 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium Javelin on April 11, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Viljoen won gold.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Sunette Viljoen won the fourth Commonwealth Games medal of her career on Wednesday‚ merely weeks after a debilitating back injury that had prevented her from even throwing.

Viljoen‚ the champion at Melbourne 2006 and Delhi 2010 and runner-up at Glasgow 2014‚ took the javelin bronze behind Australians Kathryn Mitchell and Kelsey-Lee Roberts.

Mitchell effectively sealed the competition on her first attempt as she launched a 68.92 personal best that also stretched the Games record by nearly three metres. 

Viljoen’s 62.08m opener was her best effort too‚ and it kept her in second place until the final sixth round when Roberts bumped her down to third place with a throw of 63.89.

But the South African was beaming‚ having got through her first international competition pain-free for the first time since mid-2017. Her first competition back was in Sasolburg in late March. 

“Three weeks before Commonwealth Games … before that I couldn’t throw‚” said Viljoen.

“I couldn’t throw. I went back and forth to doctors and physios. There’s a nerve in my lower back that got pinched. It was so sore.”

Now the South African‚ silver medallist at the last Olympics‚ is thinking long-term and is even eyeing history down the line. 

“I just have to get my timing‚” said Viljoen‚ 35.

“Slowly but surely it will come back‚ working towards Doha next year the world championships‚ and then it will be my fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.”

No South African has competed at five Olympics‚ with only a select few having done four‚ namely Viljoen‚ Hendrick Ramaala and swimmers Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling.​

READ MORE:

Sunette wins bronze in Gold Coast

Sunette Viljoen came away with her fourth Commonwealth Games medal in Gold Coast on Wednesday‚ taking behind behind Australians Kathryn Mitchell and ...
Sport
5 hours ago

SA's Gillis bleeds on diving board at Commonwealth Games

Nicole Gillis left a trail of blood on the diving board after accidentally slicing the big toe of her right foot minutes before competing at the ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Caster breaks Zola Budd’s 1984 1,500m national record

Caster Semenya finally broke Zola Budd’s 1‚500m national record as she landed South Africa’s ninth gold of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
Sport
11 hours ago

'I knew in the last lap the record was gone'‚ says Semenya after breaking Budd's record

Caster Semenya finally broke Zola Budd’s 1500m national record as she landed South Africa’s ninth gold of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. PSL‚ Chiefs and Pirates criticised for lacklustre Ellis Park disaster ... Soccer
  2. Teenage Hadebe out of Kaizer Chiefs' encounter against Platinum Stars Soccer
  3. Manyonga fights back to take gold in style, Samaai takes bronze  Sport
  4. Mosimane says experience could determine destiny of PSL title  Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni

Related articles

  1. Pilot who foiled hijacking makes Commonwealth Games debut - at 79 World
  2. Caster Semenya finally breaks Zola Budd’s national record Sport
  3. SA boxers fail again at Commonwealth Games Sport
  4. Chad Le Clos gets one final medal fling in Gold Coast Sport
  5. South African lightning strikes at the Commonwealth Games Sport
  6. Powell happy to get Blitzbok selection headache Rugby
  7. No dreadlock holiday for Barbados rasta-blaster Sport
  8. Binedell goes fastest in backstroke heats Sport
  9. SA's new breaststroke queen hunts a second gold Sport
  10. Chad Le Clos gets silver in 100m freestyle duel Sport
X