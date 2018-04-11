Sport

Manyonga fights back to take gold in style, Samaai takes bronze

11 April 2018 - 16:00 By David Isaacson
South Africa's Luvo Manyonga (gold) poses with his medal after the athletics men's long jump during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 11, 2018.
South Africa's Luvo Manyonga (gold) poses with his medal after the athletics men's long jump during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 11, 2018.
Image: SAEED KHAN / AFP

Luvo Manyonga delivered when it mattered most in Gold Coast on Wednesday night — under pressure and staring the spectre of defeat straight in the face.

The men’s long jump title was supposed to be his for the taking‚ but when Australian Henry Frayne soared to 8.33m to take the lead in the second round‚ it looked like the script had been tailor-made for the partisan fans of Carrara Stadium. 

This was a gold mine for the Aussies on Wednesday‚ winning several events‚ including the women’s javelin and the men’s F38 shot put‚ where Sunette Viljoen and Reinhardt Hamman took bronze behind two Australians. 

Heck‚ even across town at the lawn bowls SA’s visually impaired pair was beaten by Australians. 

World champion Manyonga and world championship bronze medallist Ruswahl Samaai were SA’s last hopes to get a gold on the day‚ and there was an Aussie standing in the way. 

Frayne scored the first real blow to push Manyonga into second and Samaai third. 

But like a felled boxer‚ Manyonga rose with purpose in his heart and he struck back in the fourth round‚ leaping to an 8.35m Games record. 

That did the damage‚ with the homeboy no-jumping his last two attempts‚ but Manyonga wasn’t done yet. He wanted the knockout. 

He rocketed to 8.41m on his final take-off to make his point. 

“I really like that‚” Manyonga said afterwards. “It’s the competition that pushes you to do better. 

“When he took the lead‚ I said to myself‚ is this the end? No‚” said Manyonga‚ adding he needed a little time to get used to the track. 

He had only one jump in the qualifying round the day before. 

Samaai didn’t record a single no-jump‚ and four times he cleared 8m‚ with 8.22m on his second leap bagging the bronze‚ SA’s third on the day. 

That’s the same colour he took four years ago.

“I’m not happy. I came here with a lot of expectation. I got a bronze in Glasgow and I wanted to upgrade to silver or gold.”

But there’s no disgrace in consistency either. 

Frayne‚ who has struggled with injury for much of his career‚ could only praise Manyonga. “He’s a true champion and he responded like one.”

Team SA’s five medals on the day — one gold‚ one silver and three bronze — lifted the team to fourth on the medals table‚ above New Zealand‚ Canada and Scotland. 

But they were dealt a blow after Anaso Jobodwana had seemingly crashed out for Thurdsay’s 200m final‚ when he was later disqualified for a false start. 

He had fallen out his blocks as the gun sounded‚ and after officials had discussed the issue‚ he was shown a green card and permitted to run. 

The SA team’s attempt to appeal came to naught. 

That leaves Clarence Munyai as the only SA hope in the 200m‚ although he didn’t look happy coming off the track after his semifinal‚ declining to talk to journalists on his way through the mixed zone. 

Also in action on Thursday are Wenda Nel in the women’s 400m hurdles final‚ Hilton Langenhoven and Ndodomzi Ntutu in the T12 100m. 

In the bowls‚ the disabled triple take on England for the bronze medal‚ and Petrus Breitenbach and the women’s pair contest quarterfinals.​

READ MORE:

Sunette wins bronze in Gold Coast

Sunette Viljoen came away with her fourth Commonwealth Games medal in Gold Coast on Wednesday‚ taking behind behind Australians Kathryn Mitchell and ...
Sport
5 hours ago

SA's Gillis bleeds on diving board at Commonwealth Games

Nicole Gillis left a trail of blood on the diving board after accidentally slicing the big toe of her right foot minutes before competing at the ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Caster breaks Zola Budd’s 1984 1,500m national record

Caster Semenya finally broke Zola Budd’s 1‚500m national record as she landed South Africa’s ninth gold of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
Sport
11 hours ago

'I knew in the last lap the record was gone'‚ says Semenya after breaking Budd's record

Caster Semenya finally broke Zola Budd’s 1500m national record as she landed South Africa’s ninth gold of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. PSL‚ Chiefs and Pirates criticised for lacklustre Ellis Park disaster ... Soccer
  2. Teenage Hadebe out of Kaizer Chiefs' encounter against Platinum Stars Soccer
  3. Manyonga fights back to take gold in style, Samaai takes bronze  Sport
  4. Mosimane says experience could determine destiny of PSL title  Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni

Related articles

  1. Pilot who foiled hijacking makes Commonwealth Games debut - at 79 World
  2. Caster Semenya finally breaks Zola Budd’s national record Sport
  3. SA boxers fail again at Commonwealth Games Sport
  4. Chad Le Clos gets one final medal fling in Gold Coast Sport
  5. South African lightning strikes at the Commonwealth Games Sport
  6. Powell happy to get Blitzbok selection headache Rugby
  7. No dreadlock holiday for Barbados rasta-blaster Sport
  8. Binedell goes fastest in backstroke heats Sport
  9. SA's new breaststroke queen hunts a second gold Sport
  10. Chad Le Clos gets silver in 100m freestyle duel Sport
X