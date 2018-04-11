Sunette wins bronze in Gold Coast

Sunette Viljoen came away with her fourth Commonwealth Games medal in Gold Coast on Wednesday‚ taking behind behind Australians Kathryn Mitchell and Kelsey-Lee Roberts.

Mitchell effectively sealed the competition on her first attempt as she launched a 68.92 personal best that also stretched the Games record by nearly three metres.

Viljoen’s 62.08m opener was her best effort too‚ and it kept her in second place until the final sixth round when Roberts bumped her down to third place with a throw of 63.89.

Viljoen‚ the champion in 2006 and 2010‚ won silver at Glasgow four years ago.

But the Olympic silver medallist has only just returned from a lengthy injury‚ this being her first major competition since mid-2017.