South Africa completed a clean sweep at the Comrades Marathon on Sunday as Bong’musa Mthembu and Ann Ashworth ensured that the coveted titles remained on these shores.

It was a SA 1-2 in the two categories with Joseph Mphuthi and Gerda Steyn‚ clinching the runners-up spots.

In achieving his feat‚ Mthembu completed a hat-trick of victories (after he won in 2014 and 2017) and in the process became only the second man to do it since Bruce Fordyce won the popular ultra-marathon back to back in 1988.

The Arthur Ford runner waded off a strong challenge from Marko Mambo of Zimbabwe‚ who had set the pace for the better part in the second half of the 90km down run.

Mthembu made his breakthrough at Cowies Hill‚ some 18km from the finish at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

At this point‚ it was left for the rest of the pack that also had a significant South African presence to jostle for the remaining top 10 slots.