Local boxing’s bad boy Thomas Oosthuizen‚ sporting a fresh scar above his right eye‚ trumpeted his return to Rodney Berman’s stable at Emperors Palace on Monday by proclaiming to be “the toughest f…ing guy around here”.

“Tommy Gun”‚ who has spent time in prison in the past several months‚ will fight on the third of three tournaments the veteran promoter announced on Monday‚ scheduled for September 1.

The former super-middleweight and light-heavyweight will step up to cruiserweight to top the third card when he fights over 12 rounds at Emperors Palace.