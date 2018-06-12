Caster Semenya and Justine Palframan will compete in three events each for South Africa at the inaugural athletics World Cup in London next month.

Athletics SA (ASA) named a star-studded team for the July 13-15 showpiece in the Olympic Stadium‚ with new US-based track star Derick Mokaleng doing the men’s 400m in place of injured Wayde van Niekerk.

Veteran Khotso Mokoena makes a return to the national team after missing the world championships at the same venue last year.

Semenya is down for the women’s 800m and 1500m‚ and Palframan the 200m and 400m‚ with both also in the 4x400m relay squad.