Pretoria club enjoys the spoils after successful Comrades Marathon

12 June 2018 - 11:31 By Daniel Mothowagae
Slyza Athletics chairman Peter Moremi pounding the road during the Comrades Marathon on Sunday June 10 2018.
Image: Supplied

Rookie side Slyza Athletics Club outdid themselves at the Comrades Marathon at the weekend.

Slyza‚ slang for run‚ collected 20 medals between the 16 runners they entered in Sunday's 90km race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that 97% of the [Slyza] Comrades runners completed the race on Sunday‚" the Pretoria-based club said in a statement.

"Our top runner‚ Simon 'Dobza' Ntsoko and Modikwe Mofokeng pocketed the Bill Rowan medals after completing the excruciating 90km Down Run under eight hours.

"All the novices also completed their race.

"All in all we collected 20 medals from Comrades 2018.

"Well done to everyone who completed the race and to those who couldn't‚ it's not the end of the world‚" concluded the statement from the club's committee‚ also paying tribute to those who travelled with them in support.

The club chairman Peter Moremi was the third best finisher among his group‚ finishing the race in a sub-10 hour mark for a bronze medal.

