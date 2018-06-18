Sport

Caster Semenya to challenge IAAF 'female classification' rule

18 June 2018 - 13:48 By Ed Stoddard
Caster Semenya will challenge a female classification rule imposed by the IAAF.
Caster Semenya will challenge a female classification rule imposed by the IAAF.
Image: REUTERS

Caster Semenya will challenge a female classification rule imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), her lawyers said on Monday.

The double Olympic and triple world 800 metres champion faces having to take medication to lower her higher than normal levels of naturally-produced testosterone, which the sport’s governing IAAF has deemed gives her an unfair advantage.

Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright said in a statement that the legal challenge would be filed on Monday at the CAS in Lausanne.

“Ms Semenya, like all athletes, is entitled to compete the way she was born without being obliged to alter her body by any medical means,” Norton Rose Fulbright said.

Controversy has never been far from the middle-distance runner, now 27, since her teenage success in the 800m at the 2009 world championships in Berlin, where the pure power of her surge to victory sparked question marks about her sexuality.

Testosterone is a hormone that increases muscle mass, strength and haemoglobin, which affects endurance. The IAAF rule, which comes into force on Nov. 1, is not directly aimed at Semenya but she will be most affected by it.

“I just want to run naturally, the way I was born. It is not fair that I am told I must change. It is not fair that people question who I am. I am Mokgadi Caster Semenya. I am a woman and I am fast,” Semenya was quoted as saying in the Norton Rose Fulbright statement. 

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

SASCOC prepares to take on the IAAF in defence of Caster Semenya

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Gideon Sam has confirmed that the process to challenge the International ...
Sport
1 month ago

Blazing Semenya ignores IAAF ‘nonsense’ and storms to victory

Caster Semenya put all the “nonsense” about controversial new IAAF rules on women’s testosterone behind her by storming to victory in a personal best ...
Sport
1 month ago

'God made me the way I am': Caster Semenya fires back at IAAF gender rules

Caster Semenya has fired back at her critics after new regulations were released that compel women athletes with high levels of naturally occurring ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sweden bury World Cup opening jinx to beat South Korea Soccer
  2. The PSL's promotion/relegation play-pffs could be replayed if Ajax are ... Soccer
  3. Schalk Brits set to play for Boks again Rugby
  4. Zimbabwe Cosafa Cup star poised for a move to the PSL Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
X