WATCH | This little golf champ sure putts the rest of us in our place

As other young golfers from around the world were driving in private vehicles to the European Kids Golfing Championship in Scotland, eight-year-old South African golfing sensation Traigh Pathon and his family were catching public buses and eating two-minute noodles in preparation for the tournament.

“We really struggled in Scotland,” says Traigh’s mother Tiara Pathon. “If it wasn’t for Turkish Airlines sponsoring Traigh’s flights we wouldn’t have been able to even send him to Scotland.”

But Traigh did attend the tournament and he ended on an -1 score, securing him a place in the top 10 in his age group.

Read the full story in Times Select.