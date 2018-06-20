Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now

Last Saturday’s Test against England saw the Boks winning their 300th Test since their debut in 1891, and Beast got his 100th cap for the Boks – the first black player yet to do so. To top it all, the Boks racked up 23 points against England’s 12, which means they now lead the series 2-0. Having never lost a home Test series to England, they’ll be looking to keep up their winning streak at Newlands this weekend. In the meantime, delve into the brutal history of the rugby rivalry between South Africa and England in this documentary. Watch now »

