Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now
Learn more about some of the most infamous teams, players and clashes in sport history while you wait for the next World Cup game
Brush up on your knowledge of soccer and a few other popular sports during this month-long celebration of the beautiful game by streaming these series and movies.
1. Ronaldo
The Portugal and Real Madrid star made headlines around the globe in the past few days for an eclectic mix of reasons. First, he had to accept a fine of €18.8-million and a suspended prison sentence for tax evasion in Spain. Hours later, he scored a hat-trick – yes, against Spain – in their World Cup game. And on the same day, an improved model of the controversial and widely mocked statue of Ronaldo at Madeira airport took its place. This documentary, filmed in 2014–15, will give you insight into Ronaldo the man, the father, and one of the world’s biggest sports stars. Watch now »
2. We Must Go
After Egypt lost 1-0 in a late goal to Uruguay last week, fans might appreciate a look back at the obstacles the team had to overcome back in 2012, when the national side got a new coach – and the ambition to qualify for the 2014 World Cup – in this inspiring new documentary. Watch now »
3. Men in the Arena (first on Showmax)
Their country has been devastated by war. But two friends have big dreams, taking them to the Somali national football team and beyond, against all odds. This documentary is only on Showmax. Watch now »
4. Football’s Greatest
Ronaldinho. Alan Shearer. Thierry Henry. Each episode in this 2017 documentary series gives you an inside look at the lives and careers of these phenomenal football legends. Watch now »
5. Fifa World Cup Shocks
Ahead of some of the most anticipated clashes coming in week two of the World Cup, relive some serious upsets from previous tournaments when underdog teams claimed spectacular victories. Think North Korea’s win against Italy in England in 1996 and the US beating Portugal 3-2 in South Korea in 2002. This 25-minute documentary proves the favourite doesn’t always win. Watch now »
6. Crossing the Line
While South African cricket is on a break, watch this fascinating documentary that’s got the scoop on what exactly went down during Australia’s tour of SA earlier this year. Will the gentleman’s game ever be the same again? Watch now »
7. AB de Villiers
It was a sad day for international cricket when the acclaimed South African batsman announced his retirement. Relive his greatest moments in this documentary series. Watch now »
8. Rugby: War with the Roses
Last Saturday’s Test against England saw the Boks winning their 300th Test since their debut in 1891, and Beast got his 100th cap for the Boks – the first black player yet to do so. To top it all, the Boks racked up 23 points against England’s 12, which means they now lead the series 2-0. Having never lost a home Test series to England, they’ll be looking to keep up their winning streak at Newlands this weekend. In the meantime, delve into the brutal history of the rugby rivalry between South Africa and England in this documentary. Watch now »
9. Rugby: Springbok Season Review 2017
SuperSport analysts Nick Mallett and Owen Nkumane review the Springboks’ 2017 season. Watch now »
10. 1: Life on the Limit
The Formula 1 French Grand Prix, one of the oldest motor races in the world, gets going on Sunday, and this 100-minute documentary is compulsory viewing in the days leading up to it for petrolheads who want to remember the glory days of racing’s greatest and bravest drivers. Watch now »
