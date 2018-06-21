Honda deal is positive for Red Bull, says Max Verstappen

Red Bull's decision to switch from Renault to Honda engines for at least the next two seasons looks a positive step for the Formula One team, according to their Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

The 20-year-old race winner, who has a contract for the duration of the deal, also told reporters at the French Grand Prix on Thursday that the announcement came as no surprise.

Verstappen added that he had visited Honda's engine factory in Japan last year already and had been impressed with what he saw.

"Looking at the performance they showed this year, the improvements they made and especially in Canada again, it looked all very positive," he said.

"They keep developing, they keep putting people in the right places."