I'm not one of Wimbledon favourites, insists Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic may have won Wimbledon three times, but the former world number one insists he isn't one of the favourites to land the All England Club crown this year.

Djokovic stepped up his Wimbledon preparations by sweeping into the Queen's Club quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-1 demolition of Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday.

The 31-year-old needed only 65 minutes to crush world number five Dimitrov and he will face Adrian Mannarino or Julien Benneteau in the last eight after recording the 799th win of his career.

It was Djokovic's first success against a top 10 player in just over a year and the impressive display suggested he made the right decision to play at Queen's for the first time since 2010.