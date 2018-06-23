A strong contingent of Zimbabwean of runners in Patience Murowe‚ Rudo Mhonderwa and Rutendo Nyahora are expected to challenge local star Kesa Molotsane during the Spar Women’s 10km Challenge on Sunday.

The Grand Prix series hits the halfway mark in Durban on Sunday and another victory for Molotsane will see her take a positive step in retaining the title at the end of the year.

This season she has won the first two races in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth‚ which has contributed to her 40 points‚ two ahead of her nearest rival Glenrose Xaba‚ who has accumulated 38 points.

Molotsane has been in good form this season as she showed in the OneRun 12km race in May by being the first South African to cross the line with a third-place finish against a strong international field‚ in an impressive 39.53 minutes.

Last year’s Grand Prix runner-up Irvette van Zyl gave birth to her second son a few weeks ago and will not be running on Sunday.

Other elite runners to look out for include Nolene Conrad‚ who missed the Port Elizabeth race because she was recovering from a heavy schedule‚ Christine Kalmer and the Phalula twins‚ Lebogang and Diana-Lebo – who are former Grand Prix winners.

So far this year‚ none of the elite runners has managed to earn bonus points by recording a faster time than last year‚ but there is a strong possibility that this could change on Sunday.

There is a new route this year that starts at Masabalala Yengwa Avenue‚ loops around Kingsmead Cricket Stadium and passes the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium before finishing at King’s Park rugby stadium.