Zimbabwean runner Betha Chikanga of Maxed Club threw the Spar Grand Prix Series wide open with a scintillating win at the Durban leg of the Women’s 10km race on Sunday with an impressive time of 33.07.

In a field that included some of the best short-distance runners in the country‚ the diminutive Chikanga from Harare led from start to finish with a consistent performance of a pace of just over three minutes per kilometre.

The 21-year Chikanga‚ who finished second in the Two Oceans earlier in the year‚ crossed the line first and was followed by Glenrose Xaba of Boxer in a time of 33.27 and Nolene Conrad of KPMG was third in 33.43.

The rest of the top five saw Zimbabweans Rudo Mhonderwa and Rutendo Nyahora finish in times of 33.53 and 33.34.07 respectively while Molotsane could only manage sixth place in a time of 34.34.15.

As a result of Chikanga’s win‚ the leadership of the Grand Prix has changed hands as Xaba has overtaken Kesa Molotsane at the top of the standings with three races in Pretoria‚ Pietermaritzburg and Johannesburg to go before the end of the season.

Speaking after the race at the Kings Park Stadium‚ Chikanga‚ who is based in Zimbabwe and only comes to South African for races‚ said her training was focused on the target of 34 and 35 minutes and her race unfolded perfectly despite the cold conditions.

“At training I mostly targeted 34 and 35 minutes and it was my strategy to lead from the front because I knew that I was fit.

"I was surprised to see that no one was coming in the early and middle stages of the race.

"The weather here in Durban is cold but I managed to run my own race and everything unfolded very well for me‚” said Chikanga‚ also confirming that she will compete in the remaining three races of the Grand Prix.

Xaba said they tried their best to close the gap on Chikanga‚ especially in the last two kilometres‚ but she was too strong for the rest of the field.

“We went as a group and unfortunately we could not close the gap on her. We went as a group from the beginning of the race and separated after eight kilometres.

"I am not happy with finishing second but I am excited to be leading the Grand Prix.

"There is still a lot of work to be done in the series and my wish is to win the Grand Prix‚ and what is important for me is to maintain this performance until the end of the Grand Prix‚” said Xaba.

Conrad applauded Chikanga for running a near perfect race.

“She ran an excellent race.

"It was only closer to the end that we started to close the gap but she was too strong for us and we had to settle for second and third between myself and Xaba‚” said Conrad.

Final Results

1. Betha Chikanga (33.07)‚ 2. Glenrose Xaba (33.27)‚ 3. Nolene Conrad (33.43)‚ 4. Rudo Mhonderwa (33.53)‚ 5. Rutendo Nyahora (34.07)‚ 6. Kesa Molotsane (34.15)‚ 7. Lebo Phalula (34. 37)‚ 8. Zintle Xiniwe (34.56)‚ 9. Lebogang Phalula (34.59‚ 10. Cherise Sims (35.09)

* Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Durban as a guest of Spar