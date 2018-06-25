Johannesburg-based organisation ProBonoMatters has launched an online petition against new rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that seek to regulate female testosterone levels.

“The petition is also styled as an expression of solidarity for the affected group of athletes like the South African Caster Semenya and the Indian Dutee Chand‚” the organisation said.

“The new IAAF rules are deplorable for a number of reasons‚ not least the bad science that they come with and the total disregard of human rights. They must be stopped.”

The petition‚ according to ProBonoMatters‚ is designed to galvanise solidarity across the globe as Semenya and other parties prepare to take on the IAAF through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.