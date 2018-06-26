Roger Federer eyes ninth Wimbledon title but wary of Rafael Nadal threat

"I'm really going to love going to Wimbledon but being the defending champion always creates pressure," said Federer, who was quick to shrug off his loss to Coric which ended a 20-match win streak on grass.

A week earlier, he had been buoyed by capturing the grass court title at Stuttgart.

"Regardless of whether I won or lost in Halle I will be one of the favourites at Wimbledon."

Federer won his first Wimbledon -- and maiden Slam title -- in 2003.

Since that time he has added seven more at the All England Club with Nadal winning twice, Novak Djokovic three times and Andy Murray taking two titles.

Lleyton Hewitt, back in 2002, was the last man outside the modern-day 'Big Four' to win the championship.

Hardly surprising then that Federer cannot see any great upheaval anytime soon, even tipping Nadal -- and his notoriously unreliable knees on a grass court -- to go deep in the tournament.

"I think Rafa is one of the big favourites," said Federer who famously lost the 2008 final to the Spaniard in what is widely regarded as one of the finest Slam showdown of all time.