It wasn't about racism‚ SuperSport says‚ announcing that peace has been restored in its rugby studio team.

The television channel said after talks with commentators and presenters‚ resolution had been reached on "all main concerns raised amicably and all parties are committed to continuously create a harmonious working environment."

This follows the publication of an attorney's letter acting on behalf of the presenters‚ which was addressed on May 28‚ said SuperSport.

Its CEO Gideon Khobane said: "We received the attorney's letter some time ago but agreed with the presenters to investigate the matter and resolve the issues between ourselves.

"All of the issues raised by the presenters have been resolved and we look forward to continue to work together to create a great working environment for the SuperSport team.

"All of those commentators and presenters confirm that racism has not played any role in regard to the concerns raised and resolved."

The Sunday Times reported that four presenters – Xola Ntshinga‚ Kaunda Ntunja‚ Gcobani Bobo and Owen Nkumane – had a letter written on their behalf by MVMT Attorneys. The list of grievances in their letter included that particular roles as analysts were "reserved for non-white pundits". They also accused the pay channel of discrimination‚ alleged intimidation and victimisation‚ and a lack of pay parity with white colleagues‚ the newspaper reported.

In the SuperSport statement‚ Nkumane said: "We are happy with the way the whole process has been conducted by SuperSport. We have achieved our goals as a collective of a conducive working environment at SuperSport."

Earlier this month‚ presenter Ashwin Willemse's lawyer said he would be approaching the Equality Court after his on-air studio walk-out on May 19‚ after refusing to participate in the independent inquiry set up by the broadcaster.