Serena Williams seeded for Wimbledon, Andy Murray misses out

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been seeded 25 for this year's women's singles by the organisers despite being ranked 183 in the world.

The 36-year-old -- who was not seeded for the French Open -- has made only a tentative return to action following complications during daughter Alexis Olympia's birth last September.

Williams played her first Grand Slam for over a year at the French Open last month, reaching the fourth round before a shoulder injury forced her to quit ahead of her clash with old rival Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova is seeded one place above her whilst Serena's sister Venus, who lost in last year's final, is ninth seed.

By contrast Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has not been seeded in the men's singles although he has returned to action in the past fortnight.

The 31-year-old -- who spent nearly 11 months off the court due to a hip injury and then a subsequent operation -- has not yet committed himself to play at Wimbledon and is due to play compatriot Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne later Wednesday.

The Wimbledon seedings for the men are determined by the ATP ranking list of the top 32 players, but can be rearranged based on an individual's grass-court record.

Ranking points are counted from competition in the two years running up to the tournament.

Some had argued against Williams being seeded with world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova telling the BBC it would be 'unfair' as she would be the player to lose out as there are 32 seeds.

"I have tried and I should be seeded. If they put her in front of me then I will lose my spot that I am supposed to have," said Cibulkova.

"I was a former number four, and it's also like why should I not be seeded if I have the right to be?"

The All England Club usually follows the WTA ranking list, but reserves the right to make a change if it "is necessary to produce a balanced draw".

Romanian's French Open champion Simona Halep is the women's top seed, with Swiss legend and eight time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer the men's top seed.

Federer's two great rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic -- who has also like Murray been feeling his way back into top competition after injury and lost in the final of Queen's last Sunday -- are seeded two and 12 respectively.

The draws will be made on Friday.