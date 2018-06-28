Mum Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon seeking eighth title

Four weeks on from her run to the last 16 at the French Open, Serena Williams is back at Wimbledon, having missed last year's event as she prepared for the birth of her daughter.

Ranked 183 after just three tournaments back, the seven-time champion will go into Wimbledon as the 25th seed, the seeding committee having deviated from the WTA rankings list, an exception because she is coming back after maternity leave.

Having pulled out before her fourth-round match in Paris with a pectoral injury, Williams did not play a warm-up event on grass.