Rush gaming shoots off in Pretoria
The Rush esports event is a multi-tournament, multi-platform, multi-game competition for casual gamers and esports fans.
Rush esports is back after their successful event last year. So much so that they are much bigger and have moved the event to Sun Arena, Time Square, Pretoria. While the event started on Friday the activities heat up closer to the finals on Sunday.
Vodacom 4U has come on board to sponsor and host three major tournaments at Rush on PC, console and mobile platforms across three impressive esports stages.
“We are very excited to be part of the phenomenal esports growth trends and to see where this journey takes us as a brand,” says Ulanova Visser, Marketing Director at Vodacom 4U.
If you’re a professional esports player, someone who just wants to have fun and see how good you are, or even a parent looking to find out more about your child’s obsession, Rush is a good place to start.
Over the past two years, the growth of viewership for esports has been tremendous. According to SuperData, more than 258 million unique viewers per month watched popular esports titles throughout 2017, with League of Legends remaining the most-viewed esports game throughout the year.