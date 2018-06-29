Rush gaming shoots off in Pretoria

Rush esports is back after their successful event last year. So much so that they are much bigger and have moved the event to Sun Arena, Time Square, Pretoria. While the event started on Friday the activities heat up closer to the finals on Sunday.

The Rush esports event is a multi-tournament, multi-platform, multi-game competition for casual gamers and esports fans to watch or participate in, as well as give visitors the opportunity to experience the thrilling world of competitive gaming live.

Vodacom 4U has come on board to sponsor and host three major tournaments at Rush on PC, console and mobile platforms across three impressive esports stages.