Serena Williams slams 'shocking' treatment over doping tests

Serena Williams demanded fair treatment from US doping chiefs after the former Wimbledon champion was shocked to be subjected to a series of tests in June.

Williams arrived at Wimbledon this week on the heels of a report that she was unhappy at excessive targeting from US Anti-Doping Agency drug testers.

A Deadspin article revealed Williams' anger about an unannounced test in June where the tester refused to leave her Florida house.

The tester visited outside Williams' specified "whereabouts window" and found her not at home.