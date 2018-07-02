LeBron James to join NBA Lakers in four-year, $154-million deal

James and the Cavaliers have been beaten in three out of four NBA Finals against the Warriors since 2015.

James had been linked to several franchises, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets reportedly in the running.

US media reports said the Lakers move was sealed following a meeting late Saturday between James and the team's president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson.

James, who has a home and production company in Los Angeles, now joins a club with money to spend and a desire to rebuild into a championship team.

The Lakers have failed to reach the playoffs for the past five seasons.

News of James' arrival at the Lakers sparked a delighted response on Sunday.

"Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness," wrote Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Twitter.

"I am sure the Lakernation is rejoicing. The acquisition of LeBron James means that the Lakers are just a smidgen away from being real contenders," Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar added.

Mission accomplished

James, a two-time Olympic champion, left Cleveland before in 2010 for the Miami Heat, where he reached the NBA Finals four times, going 2-2, before departing for the Cavaliers, vowing to bring a title to Cleveland, his home region having grown up in nearby Akron.

That mission was accomplished when the Cavaliers won the 2016 crown with James in the starring role as Cleveland celebrated a sports champion for the first time in 52 years.

"Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons. This will always be home," James posted on Instagram with a photo of the Cavaliers' championship parade.

But the Warriors obtained Kevin Durant after that loss and Golden State has gone 8-1 against the Cavs in the two NBA Finals since.

"To be able to be a part of a championship team two years ago with the team that we had and in the fashion that we had is something I will always remember," James said after the Cavs' last loss of the finals.