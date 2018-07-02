Roger Federer marks 20th Wimbledon with '$300 million' windfall

Roger Federer boosted his bank balance by a reported $300 million on Monday, marking his 20th straight Wimbledon appearance with a new clothing deal.

The 36-year-old eight-time Wimbledon champion penned a contract with Japanese giants Uniqlo, virtually severing a two-decade association with Nike in the process.

His deal has been widely estimated to be worth $300 million over 10 years, compared to the $10 million he was reportedly making each year from US heavyweights Nike.

Curiously, he was still wearing Nike shoes for his 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic on Centre Court on Monday.