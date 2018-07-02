Roger Federer, Serena Williams breeze through Wimbledon furnace

Eight-time champion Roger Federer and seven-time winner Serena Williams shrugged off 30-degree heat to breeze into the Wimbledon second round Monday.

Federer, the defending champion and seeking a 21st major, marked the start of his 20th successive Wimbledon with a new look and a comfortable 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

Williams, like Federer, 36-years-old but chasing a 24th Slam title, enjoyed a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 victory over Holland's Arantxa Rus.

It was the American's first match at the All England Club since lifting the 2016 title.

She missed the 2017 edition as she prepared for the birth of her first child.