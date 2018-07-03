Rafael Nadal kills curse of 100 club at Wimbledon as Petra Kvitova crashes out

World number one Rafael Nadal breezed into the Wimbledon second round Tuesday but fellow two-time champion and title favourite Petra Kvitova crashed out.

Nadal cruised to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Israel's Dudi Sela as the Spaniard returned to action for the first time since claiming his 11th French Open title.

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, also managed to avoid falling victim to a player ranked outside the world top 100 for what would have been the fifth time in his last six visits to the All England Club.

"It's great always to play here in Wimbledon, especially on Centre Court," said Nadal after seeing off world number 127 Sela.

"I'm just happy to be through of course and yes, this match gives me positive feelings."