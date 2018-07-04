Venus Williams hits back at Wimbledon, Federer, Serena ready to roll

Five-time champion Venus Williams battled into the Wimbledon third round with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over Romanian qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru, while Roger Federer and Serena Williams prepared to take centre stage on Wednesday.

Venus reached her ninth Wimbledon final last year, but the American star was denied a sixth title by Garbine Muguruza.

She returned to the All England Club stuck in a rut after losing in the first round of both the Australian and French Opens this year.

Making her 21st Wimbledon appearance, 38-year-old Venus is the oldest woman in this year's tournament and the world number nine looked her age during a sloppy opening set of her first round against Johanna Larsson.