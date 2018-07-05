Caster Semenya turns her attention to the 1‚500m on Thursday night‚ doing battle in the Swiss city of Lausanne which is also the seat of the court that will hear her case against the IAAF and its new rules on hyperandrogenism.

Semenya‚ fresh from improving her own 800m South African record to 1min 54.25sec in Paris at the weekend‚ broke the 1‚500m national mark the last time she ran the distance‚ clocking 3:59.92 in Doha in May.

In Switzerland she takes on four runners who boast quicker season’s bests.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay is the fastest of 2018 so far at 3:57.64‚ ahead of Laura Muir of Scotland (3:58.53)‚ American Shelby Houlihan (3:59.06) and Rababe Arafi of Morocco (3:59.51).