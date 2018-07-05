Fanning punched and kicked at the shark‚ which had circled around him‚ before swimming towards a jet-ski‚ which took him back to shore unscathed.

"Every year at J-Bay there is a problem with big sharks,” Twitter user Funkifiknow commented.

“I know the surf is insane and it’s the ‘holy grail’ of the world tour‚ but after what almost happened to Fanning‚ is it worth it? Lightening can strike twice...”

“The shark at Margaret River (Pro‚ in Australia in April this year) was 10km away and they cancelled the event.

“This event (at Jeffreys) has sharks swimming through the line-up every year and Fanning was attacked‚ nothing happens,” he said.

“The inevitable shark stoppage (has) become such a part of this event here that it can almost be laughed off dismissively.

“The water was cleared but there was never a chance this thing would stop. Western Australian taxpayers might well be pissed.

The tour just upped and left with their taxpayer dollars without a shark in the lineup‚ while a toothy brute cruises through the lineup here and it feels like the 1pm dolphin show at Sea World.”

WSL’s commissioner‚ Kieren Perrow‚ said on Thursday the organisation was continuing to monitor the shark situation.

“We have drones and the skis monitoring the situation to keep everyone safe‚” he said.