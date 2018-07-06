Valtteri Bottas uses his last new engine as Mercedes play safe

Mercedes on Friday confirmed that Valtteri Bottas is using a new engine at the British Grand Prix after he was forced to retire in Austria last Sunday.

A team spokesman said the new unit was being used as a precaution to protect the engine that suffered possible damage after the Finn stopped suddenly with hydraulic problems at Spielberg.

“This is a precaution after we suffered high temperatures on his second power unit from heat soak following the retirement in Austria,” a team spokesman said.

“It doesn’t mean power unit two is out of service, it will be used again and thoroughly checked in Germany (the race after Silverstone).”

Bottas will not be given a grid penalty as he is within his limit of three engines for the season.

His Mercedes team-mate four-time champion Lewis Hamilton topped the times ahead of him as the team led the way in Friday morning’s opening practice.