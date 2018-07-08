Friends Tete and Donaire could be pitted against each other in World Boxing Super Series

Boxing is a very funny sport and it has no boundaries in terms of match ups.

Blood brothers can easily fight each other as along the prize is tantalizing.

South Africa presented the first clash between stable mates – Cassius "Shy Guy" Baloyi and Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen - on April 18 2009.

Their trainer Nick Durandt manned Baloyi’s corner while Klassen chose Gert Strydom and Benny Pailman‚ both outsiders‚ to help him.

They guided Klassen to a stunning seventh-round stoppage to win the IBF junior lightweight belt.