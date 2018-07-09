Formula One wants Silverstone silence on contract talks

Formula One bosses want Silverstone's owners to do their negotiating in private as both sides try to keep the British Grand Prix circuit on the calendar beyond next year.

Some 140,500 fans turned up for world champion Lewis Hamilton's home race on Sunday, a crowd unlikely to be beaten anywhere else this season.

However, the threat of 2019 being a farewell to the former World War Two airfield that hosted the first world championship race in 1950, and is a home grand prix for most teams, remains real.

Silverstone activated a break clause in 2017 for their hosting deal to end next year unless better terms can be negotiated.