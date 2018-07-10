Serena Williams doesn't want daughter to follow in her footsteps

Serena Williams' baby has just taken her first steps at Wimbledon, but the seven-time champion doesn't want daughter Olympia to follow in her path on the tennis court.

Williams gave birth in September and has brought Olympia with her to Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old posted social media footage of herself with Olympia on Wimbledon's famous Centre Court before the tournament started.

Then over the weekend, Serena revealed she had missed Olympia walking for the first time while she was away at a practice session.