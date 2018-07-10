Serena Williams survives scare to make 11th Wimbledon semifinal
10 July 2018 - 17:54
US player Serena Williams celebrates after winning against Italy's Camila Giorgi during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2018. Williams won the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Serena Williams survived a major scare before sealing her 11th Wimbledon semi-final appearance as the seven-time champion hit back to beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.
Williams was in danger of a stunning quarter-final exit after world number 52 Giorgi became the first player in this year's tournament to take a set off the former world number one.
But Serena bludgeoned her way out of trouble over the final two sets to stay on course for an eighth All England Club triumph.
The 36-year-old will play German 13th seed Julia Goerges on Thursday for a place in Saturday's final.
A brilliant comeback victory...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2018
Serena Williams awaits @juliagoerges in the #Wimbledon semi-finals pic.twitter.com/alLqfq6p9u