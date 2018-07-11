'It's been a while': Serena sets sights on eighth Wimbledon title

As Serena Williams prepares for her 35th Grand Slam semi-final, the American star says a fear of failure is driving her bid for an eighth Wimbledon title.

Williams avoided a major upset on Tuesday as the former world number one battled back to beat unseeded Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a Centre Court thriller.

The 36-year-old's quarter-final escape act set up a last four showdown with German 13th seed Julia Goerges on Thursday.

Serena hasn't won a Grand Slam since the birth of daughter Olympia in September and her last trophy came at the 2017 Australian Open.

"You're only as good as your last win. It's been a while since I've won a championship," Williams said.

But the 23-time major winner is heavily favoured to end her wait this week, fuelled by the thought of suffering the painful sting left by her rare defeats.

"I hate losing. I mean, that's no secret. But I feel like every time I lose, I get better," she said.

"It's important for me to have the losses. Just the fewer the better for me!"