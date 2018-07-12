Middleweight title contenders Wade Groth and Wynand Mulder started their stare-down at pre-fight publicity event on Thursday — and then the unthinkable happened.

Eyeballing-on-demand has been part and parcel of boxing for a long time‚ and shoving and pushing are not uncommon.

There’s even been a few blows‚ like when Robbie Williams took a shot or two at Kallie Knoetze‚ who returned to the disrupted weigh-in a little later wearing a motorcycle helmet.

But on Thursday it went the other way.

Groth made a comment under his breath and then he and Mulder packed up laughing.

But it didn’t take them too long to reset their fight faces for the photographers.