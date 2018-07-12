Cyril Ramaphosa leads praise of Kevin Anderson's shock defeat of Roger Federer

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday led South Africa in congratulating Kevin Anderson after he sensationally knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon to become the first South African to reach the semifinals in 35 years.

The 32-year old Anderson defeated defending champion Federer in a five-set thriller that lasted slightly more than four hours.

"Congratulations to Kevin Anderson for reaching the men's singles semi-finals," Ramaphosa tweeted on Thursday.