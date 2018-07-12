Sport

Cyril Ramaphosa leads praise of Kevin Anderson's shock defeat of Roger Federer

12 July 2018 - 11:22 By AFP
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Jeddah, for his State Visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday July 12 2018. 2 July 2018.
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Jeddah, for his State Visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday July 12 2018. 2 July 2018.
Image: The Presidency via Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday led South Africa in congratulating Kevin Anderson after he sensationally knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon to become the first South African to reach the semifinals in 35 years.

The 32-year old Anderson defeated defending champion Federer in a five-set thriller that lasted slightly more than four hours.

"Congratulations to Kevin Anderson for reaching the men's singles semi-finals," Ramaphosa tweeted on Thursday.

Switzerland's Roger Federer greets South Africa's Kevin Anderson after losing 2-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 in their men's singles quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2018.
Switzerland's Roger Federer greets South Africa's Kevin Anderson after losing 2-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 in their men's singles quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2018.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Anderson became the first South African in the Wimbledon semifinals since Kevin Curren in 1985 and just the sixth in history.

"We have always considered him an ambassador and he continues to wave the flag. We are very excited," Mickey Modisane, the sports ministry spokesman, told AFP.

"From a social cohesion and nation-building perspective, it's a great achievement for South Africa."

"Over 3 hours these two men gave their all to stay alive. Fight, determination, hunger... you name it they showed it all," tweeted South African cricketer Morne Morkel, who was in the crowd of spectators at Wimbledon.

Eighth seed Anderson will play American ninth seed John Isner on Friday for a place in Sunday's final.

Most read

  1. Augusti brothers step in, offer to prevent ailing Bloemfontein Celtic from ... Soccer
  2. BREAKING | PSL elects to appeal High Court decision reinstating Ajax Cape Town Soccer
  3. Kagiso Rabada takes four wickets, defiant Karunaratne carries bat for Sri Lanka ... Cricket
  4. The day the guard changed under Galle Fort's ramparts Cricket
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course

Related articles

  1. Serena Williams survives scare to make 11th Wimbledon semifinal Sport
  2. Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane to become SA's first black woman player at Wimbledon Sport
  3. 'It's been a while': Serena sets sights on eighth Wimbledon title Sport
  4. Serena Williams doesn't want daughter to follow in her footsteps Sport
  5. SA’s Kevin Anderson knocks out champion Roger Federer in thriller Sport
  6. Nadal survives thriller to down Del Potro in quarter-finals Sport
  7. Wimbledon won't budge on World Cup final clash Sport
  8. Nadal taken to extra time but still downs Australian teenager Sport
X