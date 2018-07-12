Wheelchair tennis veteran Kgothatso Montjane will become the first black South African woman to compete at Wimbledon on Thursday when she rolls into action on court 14.

The 32-year-old Montjane‚ who received a wild card into the draw‚ will face her doubles partner‚ Katharina Kruger of Germany in the quarterfinals.

The eight entrants in the singles draw also compete in the doubles.

Montjane‚ with a world ranking of eight in singles and doubles‚ suffered from Amniotic Band Syndrome‚ which prevented some fingers and her legs from developing properly.