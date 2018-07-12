Sport

SA wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane qualifies for the Wimbledon Ladies Wheelchair section

12 July 2018 - 18:26 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa in action in the women's final during day 4 of the Wheelchair Tennis Joburg Open at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre on July 05, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa in action in the women's final during day 4 of the Wheelchair Tennis Joburg Open at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre on July 05, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

South African wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane has qualified for the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Ladies Wheelchair section.

Montjane‚ who earned a wild-card entry‚ beat her doubles partner‚ Germany's Katherine Kruger 6-3‚ 2-6 and 6-1 in a match that lasted for an hour and 20 minutes.

Montjane‚ who is 32‚ will now earn 13 000 pounds (R228 500) for her efforts and could earn more if she gets into the final.

The eight entrants in the singles draw also compete in the doubles section of the tournament‚ which means Montjane‚ who is a seasoned tennis practitioner‚ could add to her kitty.

Montjane‚ with a world ranking of eight in singles and doubles‚ suffered from Amniotic Band Syndrome‚ which prevented some fingers and her legs from developing properly.

She had her left leg amputated when she was young‚ and in her early days she used to serve with her weaker right arm and then play out the points holding the racket with her left arm.

Most read

  1. WORLD CUP DIARY: How the 'disrespectful' attitude of the English media ... Soccer
  2. SA wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane qualifies for the Wimbledon Ladies ... Sport
  3. Super-Mom Serena Williams into 10th Wimbledon final, to face Angelique Kerber Sport
  4. Augusti brothers step in, offer to prevent ailing Bloemfontein Celtic from ... Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X