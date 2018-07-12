South African wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane has qualified for the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Ladies Wheelchair section.

Montjane‚ who earned a wild-card entry‚ beat her doubles partner‚ Germany's Katherine Kruger 6-3‚ 2-6 and 6-1 in a match that lasted for an hour and 20 minutes.

Montjane‚ who is 32‚ will now earn 13 000 pounds (R228 500) for her efforts and could earn more if she gets into the final.

The eight entrants in the singles draw also compete in the doubles section of the tournament‚ which means Montjane‚ who is a seasoned tennis practitioner‚ could add to her kitty.

Montjane‚ with a world ranking of eight in singles and doubles‚ suffered from Amniotic Band Syndrome‚ which prevented some fingers and her legs from developing properly.

She had her left leg amputated when she was young‚ and in her early days she used to serve with her weaker right arm and then play out the points holding the racket with her left arm.