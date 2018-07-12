Sport

Super-Mom Serena Williams into 10th Wimbledon final, to face Angelique Kerber

12 July 2018 - 17:38 By Reuters
US player Serena Williams celebrates after beating Germany's Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4 in their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2018.
US player Serena Williams celebrates after beating Germany's Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4 in their women's singles semi-final match on the tenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2018.
Image: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Serena Williams demonstrated that having a baby had not robbed her of any of her phenomenal tennis skills when she became the first mother in 38 years to reach the Wimbledon final, with a 6-2 6-4 demolition of Germany's Julia Goerges on Thursday.

Goerges had come into her first Grand Slam semi-final having belted more winners (199), more aces (44) and more unreturned serves (113) than anyone else in the women's draw but those statistics counted for little when she came up against an opponent who is in hot pursuit of a record-equalling 24th major.

The 13th seed had never taken a set off Williams in three previous meetings and any hopes she might have harboured of setting up an all-German final with Angelique Kerber, who had beaten Jelena Ostapenko earlier, were dashed in 70 unforgiving minutes.

Serena Williams survives scare to make 11th Wimbledon semifinal

Serena Williams survived a major scare before sealing her 11th Wimbledon semi-final appearance as the seven-time champion hit back to beat Italy's ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane to become SA's first black woman player at Wimbledon

Wheelchair tennis veteran Kgothatso Montjane will become the first black South African woman to compete at Wimbledon on Thursday when she rolls into ...
Sport
8 hours ago

In each set Goerges was broken in the sixth game and she simply did not have the firepower or belief to stop the seven-times champion from surging to a 20th successive win on the hallowed turf.

Williams was back giving the crowd a one-arm raised victory twirl after reaching a 10th Wimbledon final after her opponent swiped a lob behind the baseline.

At 181st in the world, Williams, who gave birth to a daughter 10 months ago, is the lowest ranked player to reach the women's final but that number will fool no one, and especially not Kerber who was runner-up to the American in the 2016 final.

Most read

  1. WORLD CUP DIARY: How the 'disrespectful' attitude of the English media ... Soccer
  2. SA wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane qualifies for the Wimbledon Ladies ... Sport
  3. Super-Mom Serena Williams into 10th Wimbledon final, to face Angelique Kerber Sport
  4. Augusti brothers step in, offer to prevent ailing Bloemfontein Celtic from ... Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course

Related articles

  1. 'It's been a while': Serena sets sights on eighth Wimbledon title Sport
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa leads praise of Kevin Anderson's shock defeat of Roger Federer Sport
  3. SA’s Kevin Anderson knocks out champion Roger Federer in thriller Sport
  4. Serena Williams doesn't want daughter to follow in her footsteps Sport
  5. Nadal survives thriller to down Del Potro in quarter-finals Sport
  6. Wimbledon won't budge on World Cup final clash Sport
X