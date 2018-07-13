Sport

Anderson into Wimbledon final after second longest ever Grand Slam singles match

13 July 2018 - 20:56 By afp.com
Kevin Anderson reacts after winning against US player John Isner during the final set tie-break of their men's singles semi-final match on the eleventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London on July 13 2018
Image: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Kevin Anderson won the second longest ever Grand Slam singles match on Friday, beating John Isner 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 26-24 to become the first South African man to reach the Wimbledon final for 97 years.

It took eighth seed Anderson six hours and 35 minutes to see off Isner in a marathon clash on Centre Court.

Isner previously won the longest ever Grand Slam singles match against Nicolas Mahut, lasting 11 hours and five minutes over three days in the 2010 Wimbledon first round.

The 32-year-old, the first South African Wimbledon men's finalist since Brian Norton in 1921, faces Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday's showpiece.

