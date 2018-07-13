Anderson into Wimbledon final after second longest ever Grand Slam singles match

Kevin Anderson won the second longest ever Grand Slam singles match on Friday, beating John Isner 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 26-24 to become the first South African man to reach the Wimbledon final for 97 years.

It took eighth seed Anderson six hours and 35 minutes to see off Isner in a marathon clash on Centre Court.

Isner previously won the longest ever Grand Slam singles match against Nicolas Mahut, lasting 11 hours and five minutes over three days in the 2010 Wimbledon first round.

The 32-year-old, the first South African Wimbledon men's finalist since Brian Norton in 1921, faces Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday's showpiece.